Contracts signed for 100 housing units in Berbice

Nov 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Government on Saturday awarded contracts to 13 contractors to the tune of $750 M for the construction of the first 100 homes in Williamsburg/Hampshire, Corentyne Berbice, Region 6.

Housing Minister Collin Croal and other officials examining a plan for the area.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves facilitated the signing at the Berbice Chamber of Commerce office, Rose Hall Town, Berbice. Construction will commence on one hundred 20×30 flat, housing units complete with two-bedrooms, within the next few weeks.
The firms awarded the contracts are: Cardinal Enterprise; S.A.H Construction & Supplies; A.A. Construction; Singh and Sons Construction, Vickram’s Contracting Services, JS Engineering Services and Supplies, N. Ramnarine Construction, Rasheid Construction, SAWA Investment Inc., Ramsarran & Sons Construction, Triple-A Construction, E.C.S Construction and General Supplies and Feroze Construction Services.
Contracts will also be signed for an additional 100 housing units at Ordinance Fortland, East Canje Berbice. Minister of Housing Collin Croal who was present for a tour of the site noted that the venture is another promise delivered by the government. This he said fits in line with the ministry’s goal to deliver over 50,000 house lots within the next four years. Contractors were urged to complete the work in a timely manner and to the standard acceptable by the ministry.

