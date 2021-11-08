Climate change risks will be addressed based on threat level – LCDS draft

Kaieteur News – As the adverse and potentially catastrophic impacts of climate change are already being experienced in Guyana, the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 draft highlights that there are over 40 serious climate change risks that are relevant now and are projected for 2030.

However, it was stated that work will commence on implementing the resilience objectives aimed at addressing these climate change risks based on identified risk level and importance.

What was detailed in the draft is that there are 43 serious risks that are relevant now and projected for the 2030s, with four additional serious risks projected for the 2030s only – 17 risks could have catastrophic impacts and a further 22 risks are certain to occur.

According to the LCDS draft, “Four risks have been identified with the combination of catastrophic consequences and almost certain likelihood; these are found in the agriculture, indigenous peoples and housing sectors.”

However, it was stated that these risks can be mitigated based on the Climate Resilience Strategy and Action Plan (CRSAP). The CRSAP has identified sectoral resilience objectives and actions to address all risks highlighted that are relevant now and into the 2030s.

It was also stated that the Strategy and Action Plan has identified key climate risks and priority resilience building actions, that are aimed to provide a comprehensive and overarching framework for adapting and building resilience to climate change impacts.

It was detailed in the draft that climate change will create serious and high magnitude risks for all 15 sectors assessed in Guyana and the aforementioned serious risks are said to spread across 13 different sectors.

However, the Strategy and Action Plan are supported by the five cross-cutting pillars of adaptation identified in Guyana’s Second National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Those pillars are: information, research and systematic observation; institutions and capacity building; policy and legal frameworks; infrastructure and technology; and finance.

Moreover, information in the LCDS 2030 draft also detailed that since the 1960s, Guyana has observed marked increases in temperatures, sea levels and the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events.

The impacts on Guyanese people, society, economy and environment during flooding events in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the droughts of 1997-1998, 2009-2010 and 2015-2016 are poignant examples of the devastation climate change may cause.

What was also highlighted is that the flooding in 2005, caused damage estimated at US$465 million (60% of GDP at that point) and during the drought in April 2015 potable water had to be trucked into communities in Regions One and Nine.

Guyana has been described as being ‘particularly vulnerable’ to climate change because of high levels of exposure and sensitivity to climate risks and limited capacity to adapt.

Kaieteur News recently reported that worrying details from a Climate Central map illustrates that Georgetown, Guyana, and eight other cities worldwide are forecast to be under water by 2030, due to the rising sea level stemming from climate change.

It was reported that the area projected to be under water by 2030 is where 90 percent of Guyana’s population reside. It was also stated that for centuries Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, has relied on sea walls – or, more accurately, one gigantic, 280-mile long sea wall, for protection.

The sea wall is Georgetown’s main defence because most of the coastline is between 0.5 and one metre below high tide. With more than half of the country’s population in danger, it was stated that the country will need to bolster its sea wall substantially if Georgetown’s central areas are to avoid massive damage.

Other cities on the list of being submerged by 2030 are: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Basra, Iraq; New Orleans, USA; Venice, Italy; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Kolkata, India; Bangkok, Thailand and Savannah, Georgia, USA.