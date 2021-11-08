Bogus meter readers remanded

Latest update November 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Two men who had allegedly posed as meter readers of Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL), to commit a robbery were on Friday remanded to prison.
The defendants, Jose Fraser, 25, a porter of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Jaleel Thomas of Cinema Street, Diamond, were jointly charged with attempting to commit a felony to wit robbery when they appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.
Thomas and Fraser on Monday November 1, had allegedly faked their identities as GPL meter readers to rob a woman in her Covent Garden home on the East Bank of Demerara but their plan was foiled by her alert neighbours. They both pleaded not guilty to the charge, but will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on January 3, 2022.
Kaieteur News was also informed that one of the defendants was also charged separately for robbery under arms. That defendant was wanted by police for a previous robbery he had allegedly committed.
According to reports the suspects were caught by a police constable and an officer attached to the Guyana Revenue (GRA) on Monday November 1. The lawmen intercepted the suspects after Covent Garden residents notified them that the duo had just attempted to rob their neighbour.
Police had reported that the suspects after introducing themselves as GPL meter readers, tried to force their victim into her house while demanding valuables. She reportedly began to shout “thief”. This alerted her neighbours who began to scream as well. The suspected bandits were forced to abort their plan and ran away but the residents chased behind them.
