Using Standards to advance the Tourism Sector

Kaieteur News – For just over two years, the Tourism sector globally suffered the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic even as measures are being implemented to stop the rapid spread of the disease. Steps are gradually being taken to reverse the halt in air transport to some destinations, cruises, and other tourist activities. Prior to this, destinations were closed to visitors along with many entertainment facilities. However, widespread vaccination and relaxed measures have contributed to the resumption of international travel and organised tours.

This year’s Tourism Awareness Month is being observed under the theme “Preparing for a new frontier – Stimulating innovation within the tourism sector.” The theme speaks to advancing the sector with new strategies and approaches, and one of the best ways for businesses to effectively advance is with the implementation of Standards.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has several National and Regional standards, which when implemented are designed to enhance the experience of visitors to our eco-lodges and other tourist attractions. Some of the tourism-related standards include the Codes of Practice for Tour Operators and tour guides, Quality Management in the Restaurant Services, and Assessment, Licensing, Registration, Classification, and Grading of the Accommodation Sector.

In addition, there is a National Standard for Bed and Breakfast facilities which was formulated to improve the quality of services offered by local providers of bed and breakfast facilities. Local bed and breakfast providers and potential investors in this category of accommodation can utilise this Code of Practice which provides minimum requirements for A, B and C categories of facilities.

The available standards are all voluntary, but stakeholders, including hoteliers and restaurateurs, can be assured that once implemented, standards will help to not only lift the quality of services offered but increase customers’ satisfaction which would then increase the number of visitors to conforming facilities. The documents can be purchased from the GNBS, and if necessary, guidance will also be offered to facilitate implementation.

The GNBS also have international standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which are very relevant to the sector. These include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, which focuses on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. This standard can also be applied to improve services to enhance tourists’ experience.

Additionally, there is the ISO 22000 which helps to address the food safety aspects of the sector. This international standard provides guidance for the implementation of a Food Safety Management System extending “from the farm to the fork”. This ensures hotels and restaurants are provided with quality produce which are safe and wholesome for tourists and local diners.

The implementation of National and International Standards can help local tourism related businesses to thrive in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic. Tour operators, hoteliers and owners of other properties designed for accommodating local and overseas guests are encouraged to contact the GNBS to secure copies of standards relevant to their businesses. As the National Standards Body, we can help you to improve your services to advance the prosperity of the tourism sector through quality tourism products.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065 or 219-0064 or WhatsApp 692-GNBS (4627).