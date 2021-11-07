UNICEF donates 100 water tanks to CDC to support emergency response

– will be distributed to flood-affected households and support COVID-19 response

Kaieteur News – UNICEF on Friday handed over 100 water tanks, to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which will be used to support the CDC’s response to emergencies. The tanks, each with a capacity of 450 gallons of water, were procured with support from the United States Government through the US Department of State’s Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (USBPRM). The water tanks will be distributed to households affected by flooding, as well as support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring availability of water for infection prevention and control in key areas.

UNICEF Representative, Nicolas Pron and United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch handed over the tanks to CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig at the CDC Headquarters on Friday.

“UNICEF is pleased to deliver these water tanks to the CDC. These will ensure that children and their families affected by flooding have access to water. Clean and safe water is essential for children’s health, survival and development,” said Mr. Pron. The UNICEF Representative added that the CDC is a valued partner in UNICEF’s emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes in Guyana. He also thanked the US Government for its valuable support and partnership in responding to emergencies and ensuring that no child is left behind.

“The United States Government continues to support the commendable efforts of the Government of Guyana for COVID-19 and other emergency responses. These water tanks will increase the accessibility and availability of water in the areas where people are in need,” said Ambassador Lynch. The ambassador added that the US government is proud to partner with UNICEF and the CDC to address the humanitarian needs of Guyanese and migrants.

In welcoming the donation, Lieutenant Colonel Craig said, “The significance of this contribution must not be downplayed, as it will not only ensure adequate and improved water access for the households, but it will greatly improve their standards for sanitation and hygiene, thereby helping to reduce these households’ risks to contracting infectious diseases, especially COVID-19 which continues to affect global populations at alarming rates.”

“The CDC commends and must acknowledge UNICEF and the US Government for their roles and partnership in this initiative, which is most definitely not a mere donation, but a tangible contribution towards our national and international goals for disaster resilience and sustainable development,” he added.

The donation of the water tanks complements emergency support provided by UNICEF to the Government of Guyana. In July, UNICEF provided over two million water purification tablets to the CDC as part of the flood response and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has partnered with national authorities on the response to the crisis.