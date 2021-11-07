Seeraj Bhimsain Birth anniversary softball re-scheduled for LBI

Kaieteur News – The Seeraj Bhimsain T20 Birth anniversary softball competition which was set for LBI ground will now be played at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara today. The competition will be played in the over-50 category and action gets underway at 09:30hrs.

Rcokaway will take on Wellman and Park Rangers will play Floodlights in the opening fixtures before the top two teams clash in the final. Players are asked to note that all covid-19 guidelines will be followed and are required to produce their vaccination cards prior to the start to play.