Ministry records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases

Latest update November 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Eight more people have died over the past week due to COVID-19 complications. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the patients were admitted with COVID-19 symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institution. The deaths occurred between November 3 and November 6, 2021 and were not reported previously. Seven of them were unvaccinated while one was fully vaccinated.
According to the MOH, the fatalities are that of a 58-year-old woman from Mahaica-Berbice who died on November 4, a 46-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica who died on November 6, a 63-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica who died on November 4, a 29-year-old woman from East Berbice-Corentyne who died on November 5, a 28-year-old man from Cuyuni-Mazaruni who died on November 6, a 51-year-old woman from East Berbice-Corentyne who died on November 4, a 90-year-old man from Pomeroon-Supenaam who died on November 4, and a 67-year-old man from Upper Demerara Berbice who died on November 3.
Meanwhile, another 86 people were infected over a 24-hour period. The new cases were recorded in: Region One – one new case, Region Two – three cases, Region Three – six cases, Region Four – 37 cases, Region Five – 13 cases, Region Six – 12 cases, Region Seven – two cases, Region Eight – two cases and Region 10 – 10 cases.
There are also 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 64 people in institutional isolation, 11 in institutional quarantine and 2,472 in home isolation.
