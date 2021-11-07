GPL nah need smart grid system

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Irfaan Ali does sit down at State House and keep he virtual press conference. But de Vee Pee did need a live audience so he host he own last week at de Conference Centre.

Some ah dem journalists nah bin please because dem had to tek special hire fuh get deh. And de man talk so long dat some ah dem fall ah sleep. One man even think he went home because when he wake up, he looking fuh he toothbrush.

De Vee Pee tell de media how de guvament wukkin towards a stable smart grid where fibre gan be in dem electric wires and de GPL can sit in dem control room and know weh gat blackout.

Dem boys wan tell Jagdeo dat he nah gat fuh spend billion ah dollars pon no smart grid system fuh know where gat blackout. All he gat fuh do is fuh get GPL fuh answer dem phone.

When dem boys gat power outage, dem boys does be ringing and ringing and de phone does tek long fuh answer. So dem nah need no smart grid system but wan smart telephone system. And it gan save yuh lots more money dan having to put fibre in de electricity lines. Nah waste money pon no smart grid system. If GPL do dem wuk, answer dem phone and respond like speedy Gonzalez, yuh nah need expensive smart grid system.

Talk half and tell Jagdeo fuh talk less and fix more.