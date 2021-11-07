First Lady, Ayra Ali, lands GEM’s re-envision cover

Kaieteur News – Loyal readers of the renowned GEM will soon have their beloved publication back in their hands (and on their screens) as the magazine prepares to re-emerge in the space it had created some 17 years ago. This will be the first publication after an almost four-year hiatus.

Sporting a fresh look, the 78th issue features First Lady, Ayra Ali as the cover story. The article centres around Mrs. Ali’s work, her vision for the young people, and explains how she will serve as a positive influence to mobilise the younger demographic.

When asked about some areas of improvement that can help to increase youth involvement, Mrs. Ali replied: “I believe more emphasis needs to be placed on community development. After the home, it is the community that plays a critical role in socialisation. So youths need to start playing a meaningful role in society, first through their communities which can provide a platform for them to contribute nationally.”

Besides the extensive cover story, the magazine is packed with other exciting features including a fashion spread on veteran designer, Roger Gary’s 2022 Spring/Summer Swimwear Collection; Iwokrama River Lodge and Research Centre; Men’s Grooming Tips; The Victoria Regia Journey and much more.

A digital version of this collector’s edition will be accessible to read for free at GemGuyana.com beginning on Monday, November 8, and the glossy print copy will be available for purchase on the website also.