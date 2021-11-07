Failing to audit Exxon’s US$10B spending is ‘dereliction of duty’ – MP Forde

…calls for independent investigation

Kaieteur News – The failure to audit in excess of US$9.5B in spending undertaken for the Liza I and II developments in the Stabroek Block has been described by Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Roysdale Forde, as a massive financial failure that reflects a dereliction of duty.

Moreover, he is calling for “an independent investigation into this colossal act of incompetence.”Forde, an attorney at law—who up until recently functioned in the capacity of acting Opposition Leader—was at the time responding to a Kaieteur News publication on Thursday last which carried the headline ‘Govt.’s failure to meet 2-year audit deadline; Guyana is now forced to pay US9.5 billion for Liza 1 & 2 projects’.

Commenting on this, Forde said that the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration, “opted to let US$9.5 billion or G$1.8 trillion go, than to entrust a high-valued job to ‘not so strong’ local auditors.”

The disclosure of the failure to audit the massive expenditure was had on Monday last, when Opposition Leader, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, briefed members of the media corps on developments in the sector at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Dr. Jagdeo had blamed a lack of capacity on the part of the local parties that had applied to undertake the audit and qualified his position by saying, they were found to be not strong enough.

To this end, he suggested that in future, there could perhaps be the formation of a consortium of local parties, working in partnership with some foreign company.

Rubbishing Vice President Jagdeo’s arguments, the Opposition Shadow Minister noted with conviction, “the excuse advanced by Jagdeo for such a massive financial failure, reflects a dereliction of duty by the PPP/C administration which is (now) trying to pass blame on to inadequacy of auditing skills.”

Forde added, “not only is this disclosure pathetic but it shows Jagdeo’s lack of confidence in the skilled persons of this country and the contempt that he and the PPP/C have for Guyanese as a whole.”

As such, he posited, “local auditors must feel like peons (unimportant) knowing what Jagdeo and the installed PPP/C administration think of them.”

According to Forde, “it is stunning to see that it was better for him, who has no auditing skills, to let such a potentially large sum of money be forfeited with the added loss of an opportunity for local auditors to learn on the job.”

The situation, he observed, comes “in a time when the cost-of-living is rising and families are hurting” and lamented, “it is amazing that the country is willing to accept a reckless decision.”

A decision he said, that would potentially let “G$1.8 trillion go down the drain; with such wanton disregard for the financial needs of the people, this installed government is showing its true colours of having no real interest in working in the best interest of this country.”

As such, he suggested that, “the mistake being reported by Kaieteur News is not in the timeframe for getting the job done but in the failure of the administration to act constructively in this matter.”

The Opposition MP was unwavering in his position that “there was nothing to stop a local audit firm from hiring foreign auditors as part of their workforce,” and questioned “why does Jagdeo, and the PPP/C, feel that, that was the best approach to use after Guyanese lost G$1.8 trillion?”

According to Forde, the muted voices seem to accept this irresponsible decision by Jagdeo as respectable and commendable and that the Vice President’s actions continues to demonstrate that he and “his cohorts, have no respect for the people of this country and lack the capacity to either guide or manage the affairs in the best interest of the people.”

As such, Forde used the occasion to “call for an independent investigation into this colossal act of incompetence.”

In addition to Vice President Jagdeo confirming that there were no audits undertaken for the US$9.5B projects, it was also disclosed that some US$460M—US$960 of which represent pre-contract costs—were also not audited, meaning that the total amount of money expended by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) amounts to some US$10.4B.

EEPGL—ExxonMobil Guyana—is the 45 percent operator of the Stabroek Block and the billings represents spending for exploration and development costs to be recovered through production from the Liza I and II developments.

Under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) inked with EEPGL—ExxonMobil—and their partners, the Guyana Government has up to two years to audit and query the spending had by the US oil major, failing which, the bills would have to be paid, as is.

Dr. Jagdeo told reporters on Monday that he was disappointed that the administration has not been able to push through with the critical post-2017 audits.

According to the Vice President, “we have been very disappointed that we have not been able to select a group to do the audit of the post-2017 expenditure by Exxon. The reason is that we didn’t have strong local content. We had two groups, two local groups that came in but they were not strong enough. We want to build the capacity in Guyana to do this audit. We think that our people have enormous skills, forensic skills and auditing capacity.”

The former President added, “…we’re looking to see if we can’t have an arrangement where we have a consortium of our local people to come together to do part of this work while working alongside an international group…”

Dr. Jagdeo said he has since asked the Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, to examine the possibilities of getting together, all of the groups from Guyana which have an expressed interest in working with a foreign company on this front. He said this is the preferred option as the country desperately needs to increase its auditing capacity and competencies.

Eminent Chartered Accountant, attorney at law and civil rights activist, Christopher Ram, had also lamented the position elucidated by Dr. Jagdeo telling this publication government has repeatedly failed over the years to build capacity locally by undertaking audits for expenditure dating as far back as 1999.

The Chartered Accountant said the state of affairs goes back to the 1999 Agreement signed by the PPP Government, which imposed a two-year limit on the Minister responsible for petroleum to audit the costs, expenses, accounts and records of the oil companies.

That restriction, he said, was further entrenched in the 2012 Model Petroleum Agreement published by the Natural Resources Ministry under Robert Persaud during the Donald Ramotar presidency.

“And of course, Raphael Trotman, Persaud’s successor under the APNU+AFC Government, sleepwalked into signing a pre-discovery contract for a post-discovery situation. That no such audit has been done in 17 years of the PPP and five years of APNU+AFC signalled to the oil companies that they were free to do as they please, in all matters concerning their operations,” Ram suggests.

“Just think what even 10 percent of US$1 billion can do. Why would any Government be so casual with billions of dollars when from day one, those same oil companies have refused to explain the US$92 million discrepancy between the pre-contract costs as at December 31, 2015 and their own audited financial statements?”

According to Ram, instead of blaming the accounting firms, criticisms should be admitted by both the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC governments, which have failed consistently to have audits of the costs reported and claimed by the oil companies.