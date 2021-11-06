Three more women died of COVID-19

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more women, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 933.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 55-year-old woman and a fully vaccinated 64-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of a 22-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). These women died over a two-day period (November 3 to 4) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry recorded 64 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,993.
Presently, there are 14 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 persons in institutional isolation, 2,451 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,541 persons who tested positive have recovered.
