Soft approach to teachers getting vaccinated will not be tolerated – Education Minister

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, during a press conference stated that there will be a clock on when the current soft approach to teachers being vaccinated gets activated, and ends.
Minister Manickchand stated, “Teachers had said to us in large numbers, well large enough for us to pay attention, that if the Pfizer became available they will take the Pfizer, and Pfizer is now available to teachers in this country, you asked and we heard.”
She further went on to stress the fact that these vaccines will not always be available, as they are not easily accessible, and they have a shelf life. So she encourages that they be made use of now.
Subsequently, she acknowledged that she wrote each teacher imploring them to get vaccinated and stated reasons why they should take the vaccine.
Minister Manickchand stated that there was a record of around thirty percent of teachers vaccinated; but after the Ministry of Health went the extra mile to ensure that those teachers, who have receive their first doses of SputnikV vaccines get their respective second doses that percentage increased to about sixty-three.
“We can no longer have teachers saying I don’t want to get vaccinated and schools forgiving that,” the Education Minister stated.
She then went on to say that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the usage of the Pfizer vaccine as an emergency measure for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years. Following on the heels of the FDA approval, the Center of Disease Control did the same a few days ago, and the roll-out is now set to begin in America.
Minister Manickchand gave assurance that once that begins the vaccine will be administered to children between the ages of 5 to 11 in Guyana.
