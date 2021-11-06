Preliminary results show QC students top CAPE, CSEC

Kaieteur News – Preliminary results into the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations show that two Queen’s College students are the country’s top performers at the 2021 exams.

The preliminary results of the country’s top performers were announced yesterday by the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD).

In announcing the top performers, the Minister cautioned that the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) body is currently reviewing the results and that the grades of the students can change.

“We do not have the jurisdiction to announce the top performers for CXC from this podium because we do not know that, that is a CXC function, the Caribbean Examination Council body….CXC is still currently engaged in a review exercise that could change grades and could change what that picture looks like,” she explained.

She added, too, that the Council has a different process and combination that will determine who the top students are. As such, at yesterday’s ceremony the Education Minister only announced those students with the most Grade Ones at the examinations. The official announcement of the country’s top performers will be forthcoming at a later date.

The Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, who shared a breakdown of this year’s CSEC and CAPE results noted that Guyana has topped the Caribbean in 20 of the 33 subjects at CSEC.

He disclosed that for CSEC 2021, there was an overall pass rate of 66.3 percent at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grades One to Three from the 9,808 candidates who registered for the exams back in May. Additionally, 75 percent of Guyanese candidates acquired Grade One to Three passes, which is higher than the regional average of 66 percent.

As it relates to CAPE, from the 723 students who wrote the exam there was a 90.86 overall pass rate recorded. According to Dr. Hutson, some 88 percent of Guyanese students at the CAPE level attained acceptable Grades One to Five passes as opposed to the Region’s 87 percent pass rate.

When the country hosted the opening ceremony of the 2021 CAPE and CSEC results last month, CXC Director, Dr. Nicole Manning had mentioned that Guyana recorded higher pass rates than the Regional average at both the CSEC and CAPE levels.

Meanwhile, the country’s top 11 performers with 16 or more Grade Ones are: Sarena Razak of Queen’s College who obtained 19 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos and one Grade Three; La Shea Chelsea Patoir of Queen’s College with 18 Grade Ones; Zaynab Shaffie of Queen’s College with 18 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos; Roshini Samaroo of Queen’s College with 17 Grade Ones; Anuradha Basdeo of Abram Zuil with 17 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Faraz Yassain of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 17 Grade Ones and one Grade Two; Savitri Mahadeo of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two; Ronaldo Khemchan of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 16 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos; Karuna Lall of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 16 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos, Roushime Lall of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with 16 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos; and Keely Sankar of Anna Regina Secondary with 16 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos.

The country’s top CAPE performers for Units One (1) and Two (2) are: Daniel Roopchand of Queen’s College with 10 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, Samuel Haynes of Queen’s College with nine Grade Ones; Abdul Subhan of St. Stanislaus College with nine Grade Ones, five Grade Twos and three Grade Threes; Jorrel DeSantos of Queen’s College with eight Grade Ones; Alex Abraham of St. Rose’s High School with seven Grade Ones and three Grade Twos; Yu Quing Zhou of Queen’s College with eight Grade Ones; and Alicialall Hiralall of Queen’s College with eight Grade Ones.

Top performers at CAPE Unit One (1) are: Atisha Seenarine of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with nine Grade Ones; Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College with eight Grade Ones and one Grade Two; and Shivnarine Chaitram of Saraswati Vidya Niketan with seven Grade Ones, one Grade Two and one Grade Three.