Pilot, co-pilot says they were lost

Nov 06, 2021

– Foreign registered plane lands at Mahdia

 

The twin-engine Piper Seneca plane that landed at an airstrip in Mahdia.

Kaieteur News – A pilot and co-pilot, who were found onboard the foreign registered aircraft that landed unauthorized in Guyana, told investigators that they became lost in their quest to find gold.
The duo was detained in Mahdia, Region Eight, after they landed at an airstrip in the area.
According to investigators, the men landed about 18:00hrs in a six-seater red and white twin-engine Piper Seneca plane.
The men have been identified as Juan David Caicedo Villa, a 32-year-old pilot of Villavicencio, Colombia, and Gustavo Adolfo Riascos Gomez, a 48-year-old pilot/businessman of Tachira San Cristobal, Venezuela.
Investigators further stated that when they received reports of the incident, a party of policemen was dispatched to the area. There, the plane was found in front of the Trans Guyana’s hanger, and the men were standing in front of the aircraft talking to the security and ramp attendant.
When confronted by the police, one of the men, speaking in English, said: “We are lost, we came from Venezuela and going to look for gold”.
Furthermore, investigators said a search of the men and the plane found nothing illegal.
Meanwhile, the aircraft contained three 15-gallon drums – two of which contained fuel suspected as smuggled – one hammock with netting, one bag containing clothing and personal effects. Also found was a black bag with identification cards documents, one Garmin GPS, one Iridium Phone, one Icom radio set, one spot trace device, two phone chargers, one ear piece, one lighter, one torchlight, one Motorola phone, one Samsung phone, one knife, two wrist watches, one wallet, two grams of suspected cannabis and bamboo wrap.
The items have been lodged with the police, and the aircraft is currently under guard, while both men were arrested and placed into custody pending investigations.

 

