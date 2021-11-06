Two murdered hours apart

…one for owing money, the other over a woman

Kaieteur News – Two men were recently murdered hours apart; one was killed over unpaid debts and the other relative to an old grievance over a woman. The deceased have been identified as: Paul Braithwaite, 28, of Lot 6 Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and Andre Collison called ‘DJ Choppy’ 38, of Bartica, Essequibo River.

According to information received, Braithwaite and his alleged killer were known to each other, and once shared a friendship up to September 2020. It was reported that their friendship ended as a result of a misunderstanding over a girl, and this led to Braithwaite and the suspect getting into occasional heated arguments.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that around 23:20hrs on Thursday, Braithwaite and the suspect were both hanging out at Pepper Hill, Arcadia Street, Mocha, when a heated argument erupted between them. The argument resulted in both men brandishing knives and stabbing each other several times about their bodies.

The police reported that Braithwaite attempted to flee the scene, but he collapsed on the western side of the road, while the 31-year-old suspect ran to the Mocha Police Outpost and reported the incident.

The suspect was then cautioned and arrested. A party of police responded to the said report and, upon arrival, they found the victim with several stab wounds about his body. Braithwaite was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, and subsequently transported to the Memorial Funeral Gardens where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Based on the suspect’s injuries, he was also escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen by a doctor on duty, treated, and placed back in custody.

The investigation into the murder of Braithwaite is ongoing.

Hours after Braithwaite was murdered, Andre Collison was fatally stabbed for reportedly not paying his debts. The police reported that around 01:00hrs on Friday, Collison left his room in search of food and went to a restaurant located at Puruni Landing, Middle Mazaruni, where he was murdered.

While Collison was waiting at the restaurant to collect his food order, the suspect walked into the said establishment and an argument ensued between the two men over the monies owed.

The suspect then reportedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Collison to his abdomen before making good his escape.

Collison was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Puruni Health Post, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Bartica Regional Hospital, and his body was then transported to the hospital’s mortuary.

The investigation into the murder of Collison is ongoing, and the manhunt continues for the suspect.