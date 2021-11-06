NSC serves $1M support to GTTA for Senior Pan Am Championships

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently presented the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) with $1M, which will go towards Guyana’s participation at the Pan American Senior Table Tennis Championships.

The GTTA will be sending a six-member team to the event which would be played in Lima, Peru, from November 13 – 19. According to the Association, Guyana’s Men’s and Women’s Team has gained qualification to the Pan American championships as a result of their performance rankings and participation in key events, regionally.

The GTTA will make an announcement on the squad in the coming days. Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle said. “The NSC’s support stems from a request for support from the GTTA and the Commission would’ve voted to extend a hand relating to assisting with a grant of $1M.”

Ninvalle pointed out that the NSC will continue to assist the country’s sports associations and athletes in their quest for development.

With the restart of competitions occurring globally in the sport and with world ranking becoming a major factor in determining qualification for key events given the covid-19 pandemic, Association President Godfrey Munroe pointed out, “It has become critical that our association is able to have our players participate in key competitions and training camps as a means of having our players continue to gain the requisite exposure and preparation in view of positioning them to gain world ranking points.”

Munroe lamented that this is to, “Maximize our chances of qualification and success at key international competitions and games while improving our trajectory at key and major international competitions.”

“Further the Pan American championships will be used to select the teams for the World Table Tennis championships in Chengdu, China, in March of 2022, the teams for the Pan American Cup among other key competitions in addition to world ranking points being a key criterion in selecting participating teams for the 2022 Commonwealth Games,” Munroe highlighted.

He further stressed that will the change in the tennis landscape, mostly because of covid-19, “It has therefore become absolutely critical and imperative that Guyana attend these championships in order to have the team gain the necessary ranking points, in order to stay ahead of key teams regionally, so as to be able to gain qualification spots for Commonwealth Games, World Championships and maintain our trajectory.”