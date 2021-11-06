Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana commence quest to win Group D against Cayman Islands today

Nov 06, 2021 Sports

2022 CMU20 Qualifiers…

Kaieteur News – Both Head Coach Wayne Dover and Captain Omari Glasgow have expressed confidence that Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Golden Jaguars’ will commence their quest to win Group D of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Guyana U20 team going through the paces in Dominican Republic ahead of today’s opening match.

The young Guyanese will also compete against Nicaragua and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Head Coach Dover commented: “The preparation we’ve undergone has given us a feeling of optimism about performing excellent in the tournament. That leaves us with the expectation of being competitive in the first game tomorrow (today) which we hope brings a positive result to start with that will set the tone for us.”
Captain Glasgow, an experienced Golden Jaguar with senior team experience and a goal, said that it’s an honour to be named Captain and is looking forward to pushing himself and team to victory.
“The preparation has been great, so we have to just put out the final work on the pitch. Preparation has been solid, a massive improvement from the first time the team started training to now, so we are expecting good results.”
This will be Guyana’s third time at the CMU20s while it would be Nicaragua’s ninth time with both Cayman Islands and the USVI having appeared once each. The winner of each group will advance directly to the Round of 16 of the 2022 CMU20, scheduled to be played next summer.

 

