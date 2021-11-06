GFF Exco approves special five-day Transfer Window from Nov 8

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee has given the green light to a special five-day transfer window, starting on Monday, November 8th, to enable the movement of players between clubs in the run-up to the senior men’s and women’s year-end football bonanza.
The decision follows a meeting with the ten Elite League clubs to address challenges ahead of the safe and fair return of play. The transfer window will close at midnight on Friday, November 12th.
“We want to make sure all our clubs and players have equal opportunity to prepare in the best possible way for the upcoming year-end tournaments,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “We encourage clubs and players to make the best use of this special transfer window, and we hope that any resulting transfer activity will build excitement among fans as we prepare for this year end festival of football.”
The GFF will host three tournaments over the Christmas and New Year holiday season – the GFF-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup, and the GFF Futsal Championship Cup.
Nov 06, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently presented the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) with $1M, which will go towards Guyana’s participation at the Pan American...
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – Whether you believe it or not, I counted 72 persons who requested the 17-page document by the AFC which... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, hosted an extended press conference this past week,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]