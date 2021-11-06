GFF Exco approves special five-day Transfer Window from Nov 8

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee has given the green light to a special five-day transfer window, starting on Monday, November 8th, to enable the movement of players between clubs in the run-up to the senior men’s and women’s year-end football bonanza.

The decision follows a meeting with the ten Elite League clubs to address challenges ahead of the safe and fair return of play. The transfer window will close at midnight on Friday, November 12th.
“We want to make sure all our clubs and players have equal opportunity to prepare in the best possible way for the upcoming year-end tournaments,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “We encourage clubs and players to make the best use of this special transfer window, and we hope that any resulting transfer activity will build excitement among fans as we prepare for this year end festival of football.”
The GFF will host three tournaments over the Christmas and New Year holiday season – the GFF-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup, and the GFF Futsal Championship Cup.

 

