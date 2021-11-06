GFF begins covid-19 vaccination drive ahead of year-end competitions, today

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will start the roll out of its nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive today, ahead of a planned trio of year-end men’s and women’s football tournaments, to protect the wider community as competitive senior football returns to the field of play.
The GFF will host three tournaments over the Christmas and New Year holiday season – the GFF-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup, and the GFF Futsal Championship Cup. All participants, including players, coaches, staff, match officials and fans, will be required to show proof of vaccination to access the competitions.
Today, players, officials and fans will be able to attend Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre vaccination sites at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence on the East Bank and the Egbert Benjamin Exhibition Centre in Linden.
The vaccination sessions will run from 09:00hrs until 15:00hrs today, November 6th, with repeat clinics next Saturday, November 13th. The vaccination drive will also be expanded to the seven remaining GFF regional associations next weekend with details to be announced shortly.
“We respectfully urge all members of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure the swiftest return to play possible for senior football across Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “We are proud to be able to partner with the Government of Guyana and our pilot regional associations, the East Bank Demerara Football Association and Upper Demerara Football Association, to kick start and facilitate this vital endeavour.”
“We have made it mandatory for all participants in our year-end football bonanza to show proof of vaccination as we believe this is the most effective way to safeguard the wellbeing of the wider community and to support the global effort to combat and overcome the pandemic,” he said.
