Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF begins covid-19 vaccination drive ahead of year-end competitions, today

Nov 06, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will start the roll out of its nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive today, ahead of a planned trio of year-end men’s and women’s football tournaments, to protect the wider community as competitive senior football returns to the field of play.
The GFF will host three tournaments over the Christmas and New Year holiday season – the GFF-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup, and the GFF Futsal Championship Cup. All participants, including players, coaches, staff, match officials and fans, will be required to show proof of vaccination to access the competitions.
Today, players, officials and fans will be able to attend Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre vaccination sites at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence on the East Bank and the Egbert Benjamin Exhibition Centre in Linden.
The vaccination sessions will run from 09:00hrs until 15:00hrs today, November 6th, with repeat clinics next Saturday, November 13th. The vaccination drive will also be expanded to the seven remaining GFF regional associations next weekend with details to be announced shortly.
“We respectfully urge all members of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure the swiftest return to play possible for senior football across Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “We are proud to be able to partner with the Government of Guyana and our pilot regional associations, the East Bank Demerara Football Association and Upper Demerara Football Association, to kick start and facilitate this vital endeavour.”
“We have made it mandatory for all participants in our year-end football bonanza to show proof of vaccination as we believe this is the most effective way to safeguard the wellbeing of the wider community and to support the global effort to combat and overcome the pandemic,” he said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC serves $1M support to GTTA for Senior Pan Am Championships

NSC serves $1M support to GTTA for Senior Pan Am Championships

Nov 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently presented the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) with $1M, which will go towards Guyana’s participation at the Pan American...
Read More
Guyana commence quest to win Group D against Cayman Islands today

Guyana commence quest to win Group D against...

Nov 06, 2021

GFF Exco approves special five-day Transfer Window from Nov 8

GFF Exco approves special five-day Transfer...

Nov 06, 2021

GFF begins covid-19 vaccination drive ahead of year-end competitions, today

GFF begins covid-19 vaccination drive ahead of...

Nov 06, 2021

T&T’s Boxing Coach Sinnette impressed with Guyana Camp

T&T’s Boxing Coach Sinnette impressed with...

Nov 06, 2021

31 Special Force Squadron are GDF 56th Anniversary Inter-Ranks Relay champs

31 Special Force Squadron are GDF 56th...

Nov 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]