Foreigners eat first offshore, while Guyanese have to settle for ‘lef lef’

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 News
. as allegations of more discriminatory practices in oil sector surfaces
Kaieteur News – The Oil and Gas Branch of the Guyana Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) says it is dumbfounded over recent allegations of workers, mainly stationed off-shore and employed by one of the leading firms, “informed our Union that their foreign counterparts would be provided with meals before them.”
Compounding the situation the Union said “they indicated to us that it is only after the foreigners have finished eating that they are allowed to have their meals with whatever remains,” what is commonly referred to in Guyanese parlance as the ‘lef lef’.
Additionally, the workers informed the GAWU, “on some occasions, they learnt that foreigners enjoy special meals and treats, which are not extended to them; They indicated that they are deeply disturbed by the treatment they are receiving at the hands of their foreign bosses.”
The union representative body also said that, through its interactions with the workers “we also learnt that should workers decide to speak up or even question the differential treatment, they face the wrath of their foreign colleagues in a seeming attempt to force them to leave their jobs.”
As such, GAWU said it finds such actions and attitudes simply unbelievable, “to know that our Guyanese brothers and sisters are treated in such a detestable manner evokes memories of a bygone era, which should remain only in our history.”
It was noted by GAWU that the workers also shared that when they return to shore, “sometimes at unholy hours of the night, they are not provided with any transportation.”
Foreign workers, on the other hand, receive transport to their residences, or wherever they need to go.
“They, like us, find it most discriminatory and consider it an affront to our Guyanese workers. They said what was most disturbing for them is, there are Guyanese who have accumulated experience and skill and would, at times, have to demonstrate to their foreign superiors how they should undertake their tasks. Despite this reality, they shared they are playing second fiddle.”
To this end, GAWU said it was the workers desire that their experiences be shared with the wider public “as they felt there was a need for Guyanese to know what was really taking place.” They, however, pleaded with the GAWU to protect their identities adding that “the workers informed us that they have been muzzled and they are not allowed to speak to anyone about what is really taking place. This is a serious development, and we thanked the workers for their courage in letting us and the nation knows of the travails they are facing.”
