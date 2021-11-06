De audit done before it start

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De audit deadline pass and de bill gat fuh pay. Is nuff money we gat fuh pay and dat is why people vex dat we nah do de audit.

But boat done gone a falls. De money gat fuh pay. And is nat altar boys yuh dealing with in dem oil companies. Dem gat dem own reputation suh we should have been on we Ps and Qs.

Long ago if yuh wukkin’ in a firm and yuh hear de auditors coming, yuh does get jumpy because yuh know dem can find some mistake which yuh overlook. But sometimes some people does get de better of dem auditor.

Once upon a time a lil boy bin grazing he sheep when a man drive up in a fancy looking car. De man had on a suit and fancy sunshades and wristwatch.

He tun to de lil boy and seh, “I bet yuh one ah yuh sheep, I can tell you how much sheep yuh gat.”

De lil boy tek de bet and de man tek out all kind ah equipment and when he done he start fuh punch in figures. He produce a 100-page report and den tun to de lil boy and seh, “Yuh gat, 567 sheep.”

De lil boy tell he how he correct and de man pick out one ah de animals he think was fluffy and cute.

He put de animal in de car but just before he drive off, de lil boy tell he, “If I guess yuh profession yuh gan give me back me animal?”

De man said yes and de lil boy tell he how he is wan auditor. “But how yuh know dat?” ask de man.

De lil boy reply, “Fuss yuh come here without me inviting yuh. Then yuh tell me something I know already and yuh charge me fuh it, and third yuh nah understand nothing bout me business. Now give me back meh dog!”

Talk half and ask de Vee Pee who auditing de books.