Collapsed ‘lift’ kills labourer

Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Sudesh Charran, a labourer of Westminister, West Bank Demerara on Monday afternoon lost his life after a metal lift/elevator collapsed pinning and crushing him.
According to the police, Charran was involved in the freak accident sometime around 16:20hrs that day, while entering the F & R Supermarket located at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.
Police revealed that the young man was walking under a metal lift to enter the supermarket, when it collapsed from the upper flat and pinned him. Workers immediately rushed to his assistance and used a piece of wood and jack to pry up the metal lift in order to remove him from underneath.
After pulling him out, they noticed that he was motionless and bore a large wound at the top of his head. They notified the police, and ranks came to the scene and transported him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.
Nov 06, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently presented the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) with $1M, which will go towards Guyana’s participation at the Pan American...
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Nov 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – Whether you believe it or not, I counted 72 persons who requested the 17-page document by the AFC which... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, hosted an extended press conference this past week,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]