Collapsed ‘lift’ kills labourer

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Sudesh Charran, a labourer of Westminister, West Bank Demerara on Monday afternoon lost his life after a metal lift/elevator collapsed pinning and crushing him.

According to the police, Charran was involved in the freak accident sometime around 16:20hrs that day, while entering the F & R Supermarket located at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Police revealed that the young man was walking under a metal lift to enter the supermarket, when it collapsed from the upper flat and pinned him. Workers immediately rushed to his assistance and used a piece of wood and jack to pry up the metal lift in order to remove him from underneath.

After pulling him out, they noticed that he was motionless and bore a large wound at the top of his head. They notified the police, and ranks came to the scene and transported him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.