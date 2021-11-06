Latest update November 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

31 Special Force Squadron are GDF 56th Anniversary Inter-Ranks Relay champs

Nov 06, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Officers and Ranks turned out with riveting spirits of competition and camaraderie yesterday for the 56th Anniversary Inter Ranks Relay Competition which was won in dominating style by 31 Special Force Squadron, led by Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Stanford.

COS Brigadier Bess decorates Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Stanford, leader of the Special Forces Squadron Team with the 1st place medal.

The race began at approximately 05:45hrs at the Base Camp Ayanganna (BCA) front gate, turned left onto Vlissengen Road, right onto the Rupert Craig Highway, U-turned at UG Road, headed down back the Rupert Craig Highway, and concluded at the BCA playfield.
Thirteen (13) teams participated in the competition which saw 2nd place taken by the Guyana People’s Militia with Training Corps coping the bronze.The teams comprised eight members each and covered eight legs totaling a distance of approximately 10 miles. The teams were made of ranks from Privates to Lieutenant Colonels.
Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Colonel General Staff Colonel Julius Skeete, and Colonel Administration and Quartering Commander Vernon Burnette awarded the winning teams trophies and medals.

The winning 31 Special Forces Squadron Team.

Brigadier Bess, in brief remarks, extended congratulations to the teams and indicated his pleasure in the competition’s conduct, lauding the participants’ competitive spirits. The relay competition will be followed by a day of sports that will see the Officers and Other Ranks involved in competitive games of cricket, football, and volleyball, among others.The competition is one in a series of events scheduled to be held in celebration of the GDF’s 56th Anniversary.

Second place Guyana People’s Militia led by Lieutenant Colonel Ron Caulder.

Third Place Training Corps team led by Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster.

 

 

 

