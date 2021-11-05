West Dem. Hospital gets COVID isolation center

Kaieteur News – In keeping with its goals to expand the accommodation for COVID-19 patients, Government commissioned a COVID isolation center on Wednesday at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

At the opening of the COVID center were: Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Erica Forte; Hospital Administrator, Melissa Ramdeen; Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo; and Regional Chairman, Inshaan Ayube, among others.

The new COVID unit is inclusive of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a High-Dependency Unit (HDU) and is located in the hospital’s compound.

With the addition of the COVID center at the West Demerara Hospital, the hospital can now accommodate 50 COVID-19 patients, and with its proximity to Region Four critical patients are easily transported to the COVID-19 Hospital in Georgetown.

Recently, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had stated, “We have extended the COVID isolation center for West Demerara Regional Hospital because as you see currently, we have a number of cases in Region Three, and we want to make sure we have the right capacity to take care of those patients.”

In a Facebook post, Minister Manickchand commended the RHO and her team for the amazing work they have been doing, and expressed her gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the hospital.