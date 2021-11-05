Two more women succumb to COVID-19

Latest update November 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more women, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 930.
According to the Ministry, the latest facilities are that of two unvaccinated women, a 68-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on the November 4 and a 100-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who died on November 3.
Further, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 129 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,929.
The dashboard statistics also shows that there are 19 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 2,552 in home isolation and 17 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,372 persons who tested positive have recovered.
Nov 05, 2021– Kenneth Williams Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup to be annual Kaieteur News – Chairman of Region #7 Kenneth Williams whose inaugural Anniversary Challenge Cup has been...
Nov 05, 2021
Nov 05, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – GTT and Traffic Awareness Week 20 years ago Twenty years ago, it was 2001. I think before 2001 I had... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s failure to conduct cost audits, into the post 2017 expenses of the oil companies, is a public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]