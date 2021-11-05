Latest update November 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Two more women succumb to COVID-19

Nov 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more women, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 930.
According to the Ministry, the latest facilities are that of two unvaccinated women, a 68-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on the November 4 and a 100-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who died on November 3.
Further, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 129 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,929.
The dashboard statistics also shows that there are 19 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 2,552 in home isolation and 17 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,372 persons who tested positive have recovered.

