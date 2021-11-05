“Our region has been economically one dimensional for too long”

Kaieteur News – Chairman of Region #7 Kenneth Williams whose inaugural Anniversary Challenge Cup has been deemed a resounding success has pledged that the tournament would become an annual affair and would also be expanded to include teams from Linden and Berbice as early as next year.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on the outcome of the competition which was won by City side Fruta Conquerors last Saturday at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, Williams also informed that in the not too distant future, international teams would be invited.

While it was just a football competition which was held under strict covid-19 guidelines with persons also afforded the opportunity of taking the covid-19 vaccines at the ground, Williams who has been in eth position for just over one year noted that the opportunity for Sports Tourism in Bartica is very encouraging and it’s an area he’s eager to explore.

“I see it as opportunity to promote sports tourism in our region. We need the economic returns from such events. Our region has been economically one dimensional for too long and it’s an opportune time to embrace the vision of the RDC in promoting unconventional methods to support our Region’s economic viability.”

The other clubs which participated in this inaugural tournament were Rising Stars which lost to winners Conquerors by the lone goal of that encounter, Beacon FC which defeated Middle Mazaruni Warriors, 2-0.

Two female teams also competed, Bartica Golden Girls and GT Panthers, the latter coming out victorious.

Chairman Williams is expressing gratitude to all and sundry for making the tournament a success.

“I am truly grateful for the overwhelming support given by Mayor Marshall and Town Council, REO and RDC, Mr. Bacchus of Issano, Mr. Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Coaches, supporters and players of Middle Mazaruni Warriors which travelled four (4) hours through dangerous rapids to participate, Fruta Conquerors, Beacons, Coach and supporters of Bartica Golden Girls (hastily put together but talented group), the Bartica Football Association and of course the host team, Rising Stars FC of which I am the President. Special thanks also to the Coach and players of GT Panters Female Team of Georgetown.”

Williams also extended gratitude to the football fans that came out in their numbers over the two days to lend support.