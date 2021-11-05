GTT to interview persons for range of vacancies at career fair on Friday

Latest update November 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Close to thirty persons are expected to be hired within the telecommunications sector when GTT hosts its first career fair on Friday, November 5, 2021, at its 55 Brickdam Retail
location (Blackberry Store).
According to GTT’s Employee Experience Director, Tiana Gurcharran, a range of vacant positions is open to suitably qualified professionals who are seeking employment within the company.
Among those positions are:
Project Manager,
Customer Experience Associate
Heavy Duty Driver,
IT Manager,
Procurement Manager
Call Centre Agent,
Payroll Specialist,
Engineer 1,
Security Agent
Senior Engineer
to name a few, a release from the company said.
Gurcharran explained that once meeting the criteria, persons will be given a first interview on the spot. “For the past year, we have been conducting interviews virtually. While this has been of much convenience to many, we know others prefer an interpersonal interaction. So, we are doing it a bit differently and giving persons the opportunity to market themselves on the spot,” she said.
Interested persons are encouraged to walk with their curriculum vitae (CV), proof of identification, vaccination card and other relevant documents. The fair is opened to the public and will commence at 10am.
