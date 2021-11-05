Friend on the run for doctor’s murder

…car found, suspect’s family missing

Kaieteur News – On the run for the brutal murder of Dr. Collin Roach, whose battered remains were found at his office on Tuesday Night, are his friend and an accomplice.

Kaieteur News had reported on Thursday that investigators were looking for two men, who were seen leaving his office during the time, which they suspect he was murdered.

Yesterday, this newspaper was reliably informed that one of those individuals, the prime suspect, was identified as a close friend of the slain doctor, who frequented his office. It is believed that he and an accomplice had entered the victim’s premises and beat him to death.

Roach’s suspected killers had reportedly then driven off with his SUV and carried away his cellphones. Detectives have since located the missing SUV abandoned on the Schoonard Road, West Bank Demerara, with its licence plate removed.

The detectives later turned up at the prime suspect’s home and found only his car. He along with his family were missing. Based on information received, it is alleged that doctor’s friend had reportedly fled the area along with his entire household. Detectives have since impounded the car, which they found at his home.

Meanwhile, Roach’s employees are still in custody and assisting detectives in their investigations. It was one of them, who had discovered his body around 22:20hrs on Tuesday.

Roach’s remains were reportedly found lying face up in a pool of blood in his office located on the second floor of a three-floor building on Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown. His face was reportedly bashed in beyond recognition, and there were blood splatters all over the walls. A COVID-19 vaccine card was also found lying on top of his body.

One of the doctor’s employees told the cops that Roach operated a clinic in his office from 07:00 to 15:00hrs.

After ending his shift that afternoon, the employee giving the statement said he retired to the living quarters on the top floor of the building, while his colleague went out.

Around 20:00hrs, he noticed a man exiting Roach’s office, but he re-entered seven minutes later.

The next sound he reportedly heard was that of the doctor’s SUV driving off from in front of the building. The employee claimed that he peeped out and saw the vehicle heading north, and also noticed that the lights in his boss’s office were still on.

The employee said that he subsequently called Roach’s cell phone to notify him that he had left the lights on, but it rang out.

He then called his colleague who had left, and informed that he was using their office keys to enter the office and turn of the lights.

When he got there, however, he found his boss’s battered body lying in the examination area of his office.