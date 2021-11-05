Exxon’s environmental studies to exclude power plant, industrial zone

US$900M Gas to Shore Project.

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to come up with the terms and scope, within which an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study will have to be done, with regards the proposed US$900M Gas to Energy Project—a project for which ERM had conducted studies previously.

At least, this is according to the EPA, as per the document that was approved in September last and since made public.

However, the EPA, in releasing the terms and scope for the EIA to be done, outlined that the environmental study would be focused on the project’s pipeline, onshore and offshore, the natural gas liquids plant, a temporary material offloading facility, and other associated infrastructure.

The document highlighted that “the power plant and distribution of electricity from the power plant are not included in the scope of the EIA, except for their consideration when addressing cumulative impacts for the Project.”

It was explained that this obtains, since the power plant will be constructed, owned, and operated by the Government of Guyana or another entity and, as such, the scope for that project was not included directly.

The onshore plant will remove propane, butane, and pentane NGLs—with the ability to be sold—and treat remaining gas to specifications required by the power plant, including dehydration and pressure let-down of gas received through the onshore pipeline.

Additionally, the environmental studies would focus on the 12-inch pipe lines that would run from the Liza I and II Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels in the Stabroek Block, to the connection to the onshore pipeline.

Under the terms and scope of the EIA to be done, a temporary Materials Offloading Facility may be constructed on the West Bank of the Demerara River for offloading heavy modules and imported material or equipment, which will have to be taken into account.

It was noted that some degree of construction access road development/improvement will likely be required along the onshore pipeline route, and that “this will likely comprise a combination of soil stabilization and temporary hard surfacing, with restoration following completion of construction.”

Additionally, it was pointed out that when it comes to logistics support, ground-based vehicles, maritime and riverine vessels, and helicopters will provide these services throughout all Project stages.

The Project will be utilizing existing onshore infrastructure support, including but not limited to shore bases, fabrication and fuel supply facilities, and waste management facilities.

According to the EPA, the project is being undertaken by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), which had submitted an application for environmental authorization for the pipeline and natural gas plant projects.

The EPA has since pointed out that, having conducted a review of the application, it was determined that the Project may significantly affect the environment and, as such, will require an EIA.

According to the EPA, “this EIA will be carried out by independent and suitably qualified persons. Environmental Resources Management (ERM) was approved by the EPA as the consultants to conduct the EIA.

The document since released by the EPA outlines that the offshore pipeline will traverse approximately 220 kilometers (km), connecting with the onshore pipeline at a shore landing located west of the Demerara River. That location has since been identified as being Crane Village on the West Coast Demerara shoreline.

The onshore pipeline will then extend approximately 27 km from the shore landing to the NGL Plant Site.

The NGL Plant Site, according to the EPA, lies approximately 23 km upriver on the west bank of the Demerara River on abandoned sugarcane fields, and occupies an area of approximately 40 acres (approximately 16 hectares [ha]).

It was noted that an additional area of approximately 100 acres (approximately 40 ha) adjacent to the NGL Plant Site may be used by EEPGL’s construction contractor for support of the Project during construction.