Dem oil companies face like Smile Orange!

Dem Boys Seh .

Kaieteur News – Dem oil company rack up billions of dollars in expenses. Suh dem seh. And dat is in US dollars. Suh dem seh. Dem send de Bill to de guvament fuh pay. And de guvament seh how it gan hire a foreign firm fuh audit de expenses. Dem talk how de foreign firm however gat to wuk with locals.

Is like if yuh building a space ship in Guyana and yuh tell de foreign contractors, he gat to join up with locals. But yuh nah check fuh see de locals gat de skills fuh build spacecraft.

Dis is wah happen to Guyana. We want locals involve in helping dem foreign firms but now de guvament admitting how we nah gat de capacity locally. And suh de audit nah finish in time and dem oil company smiling. Dat is a billion-dollar smile.

But dem local audit firm gan mek dem face sour. Because nuff ah dem does feel dat dem could do de wuk and dem gan question how de Vee Pee could seh how we nah gat de capacity.

Was de same thing when de Marriott Hotel bin building. Before dem start build, dem bin seh how nuff locals gan get jobs. But when de wuk start, dem boys only see a local gateman and a man pushing a wheelbarrow with rubbish.

Dese days, we gat plenty Cubans, Venezuelans, Trinidadians and Chinese wukkin in Guyana. Dem contractor even seh how dem foreigners wukkin better dan Guyanese.

And dem smiling too. Just like dem oil companies wah gan gat to get paid even though we nah check de bill dem send we.

Talk half and ask de Vee Pee why.