Bids open for the construction of Core houses in Sophia, Parfaite Harmonie

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), 16 bids were received for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) contracts which is to construct core houses in Parfaite Harmonie and Sophia housing schemes.

The government had invited bids from contractors to construct the core homes which are being financed by the Inter-American Bank (IDB). The tender states that funding was received from the IDB’s Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme, Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

The particulars of the contract further notes that each lot has a construction period of 150 days. Both the Parafaite Harmonie and Sophia housing schemes contain five lots each. According to the engineer’s estimate, each lot and construction in both housing scheme costs GYD$17,706,000.

Also bids were opened for the remodeling of the Office building for the MARAD Secretariat and for the design, review and construction supervision of small hydropower plants.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Bureau of Statistics

Procurement of Licenses of Microsoft 365 Business Standard

Dependant’s Pension Fund

Procurement of security services

Environmental Protection Agency

Supply and delivery of safety gears/personal protective equipment.

Ministry of Natural Resources

Consulting services for support and training on petroleum sector oversight and for technical, financial and commercial regulatory functions- commencement of procurement activities- submission REOI’s.

Guyana Election Commission (GECOM)

Procurement of uniform materials, shirt and shirt jackets.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Collection of non-infectious waste

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Supply and delivery of Lot 1- Sport Utility vehicle, Lot 11- double cab pick-up and Lot 111-All Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Supply and delivery of automatic transfer switch with isolated bypass and remote monitoring capacities.

Ministry of Home Affairs- CSSP

Supply and delivery of CCTV Systems, desktop computer and printers for the Guyana Police Force.

GUYSUCO

Construction of field laboratory and insectary at Rose Hall Estate

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Design review and construction supervision for small hydropower plants.

Maritime Administration Department (MARAD)

Remodelling of Office building for MARAD Secretariat.

Protected Areas Commission

Provision of Audit Services: Guyana Protected Area Commission.

Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department

Security services 2022 at Lot 1-Anna Regina Fish Culture Station and Lot 2-

Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station, Mon Repos.

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Supply and delivery of one new 4×4 double cab pick-up for New Guyana Marketing Corporation.

Construction of Packaging Facility for the GMC at Sophia.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)

Construction of Core houses at Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme in Lots 1 to 5.

Construction of Core houses at Sophia Housing Scheme in Lots 1 to 5.