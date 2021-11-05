Arakaka village receives $15M generator grid

Latest update November 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – During an interview with the Department of Public Information, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha stated that the presence of this generator grid shows government’s commitment in modernising Guyana. He further stated that, though Region One is a far distance from Georgetown, the investment of the government is tremendous, and the residents of Arakaka will now have access to reliable and regular electricity.
This is aimed to assist those with entrepreneurial interests to have better resources available to them and create more opportunities for the entire village, which is populated with over seven hundred residents.
During a phone interview with Regional Chairman, Mr. Ashley, Kaieteur News learnt that the generator is set to have an output capacity of 250 Kilo-Volt-Amperes (KVA), and will provide sufficient energy that will see the entire community benefitting.
In July of this year, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development met with the Village Toshao of Waramuri, Moruca sub-district, Region One, Vivian Edwards, to commission a $12 million generator to help power the new electricity grid.
The generator was commissioned for the distribution of power to the new power grid. According to the Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, the generator is to be used to provide electricity to households within a 1.8 kilometre radius, eight hours per day.
Further, the Agriculture Minister also mentioned that there are plans to put in place agro-processing facilities around those areas. These facilities are expected to be constructed in Mabaruma, as there is sufficient electricity there.
