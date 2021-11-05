Alleged serial robber remanded

Kaieteur News – Alleged serial robber Jason Cadogen, 24, of Lot 48 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before a City magistrate, for allegedly robbing five persons in one day.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The first charge stated that on August 18, at DaSilva Street, Georgetown, in the company of others and armed with a gun, Cadogen robbed a woman of a gold chain valued $200,000. The second charge alleges that on the same date and at the same location, he robbed Ronald Junior of one gold chain valued $120,000 and a one cell phone valued $60,000.

The third charge stated that on the same date, he robbed Bibi Bacchus of two gold chains valued $300,000, and seven gold rings valued $250,000. The fourth charge stated that on the same date, he robbed Rajpattie Rangoli of one shoulder bag, valued $4,000; two anklets valued $120,000; two gold chains valued $100,000; five rings valued $300,000; a bangle valued $300,000; one earring valued $60,000; gold jingles valued $200,000; and USD$2000 and T&T $300.

The final and fifth charge stated that on the same date, the defendant robbed Sachin Khan of two gold rings valued $140,000; two gold bands valued $180,000; and one gold chain valued $120,000.

The defendant denied the five charges that were read to him and his lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat told the court that her client was at a pool party on the date and time of the incident, and further noted that her client has ten persons who can testify to the fact.

However, the court prosecutor contended that the defendant and others went to Lot 79 DaSilva Street, Georgetown, armed with a gun and demanded the victims to hand over the mentioned articles. The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested on October 25, 2021, and subsequently charged.

Cadogen is expected to make his next court appearance on November, 17, 2021.