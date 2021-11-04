Woman robbed, pushed out of hire car

Latest update November 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A young woman was pushed out of a hire car shortly after she was robbed while heading home from work Tuesday night at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.
According to police, the 21-year-old woman had just left work when she flagged down a motorcar to transport her to her residence. She entered the vehicle and sat beside a male in the accompanying passenger seat.
While in the vicinityof the Leonora Stadium the male passenger, who was seated next to the driver ordered the driver to stop. The other suspect who was in the back seat confronted the victim pulling out a sharp knife and cutting the victim’s purse.
The suspect managed to grab: One grey LG cellphone valued $30,000, one black purse valued $11,000, which contained a total of $14,500 cash along with one National Identification card and Covid-19 Vaccination Booklet. He then pushed the woman out of the car and the driver drove off. A report was made, and as a result of the quick response from the Police, the driver was intercepted at the Windsor Forest Public Road, WCD and placed into police custody as investigations continue. The two suspects who were occupants of the vehicle have not been located.
Nov 04, 2021The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its second Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) for the 2021-2023term on Saturday last at the LBI Cricket Facility, East Coast Demerara. At this meeting, recently...
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Nov 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo, chose his words carefully when he was asked about the performance... more
Kaieteur News – Tonight, the country is going to be transformed into a virtual ‘war zone’. Fire crackers are going... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]