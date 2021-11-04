Woman robbed, pushed out of hire car

Kaieteur News – A young woman was pushed out of a hire car shortly after she was robbed while heading home from work Tuesday night at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman had just left work when she flagged down a motorcar to transport her to her residence. She entered the vehicle and sat beside a male in the accompanying passenger seat.

While in the vicinityof the Leonora Stadium the male passenger, who was seated next to the driver ordered the driver to stop. The other suspect who was in the back seat confronted the victim pulling out a sharp knife and cutting the victim’s purse.

The suspect managed to grab: One grey LG cellphone valued $30,000, one black purse valued $11,000, which contained a total of $14,500 cash along with one National Identification card and Covid-19 Vaccination Booklet. He then pushed the woman out of the car and the driver drove off. A report was made, and as a result of the quick response from the Police, the driver was intercepted at the Windsor Forest Public Road, WCD and placed into police custody as investigations continue. The two suspects who were occupants of the vehicle have not been located.