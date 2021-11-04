WCCS and Promotions, Triple A Construction support Berbice Family

Latest update November 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2021 Sports
As part of their mutual responsibility, softball cricket organising committee, We Care Community Services (WCCS) and Promotions in collaboration with Triple A Construction recently presented food hampers to the Dharm Shala in Berbice.
The items were distributed to families in the area. The group has organised a number of softball competitions across Guyana including the Independence nationwide T10 which has been put on hold due to covid-19 restrictions.
The competition is expected to resume shortly with teams from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo battling in the playoff stage.
