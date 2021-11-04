Wanted bulletin issued for former SOCU Head

Latest update November 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for the former Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James, in relation to allegations of obtaining money under false pretense and fraud.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of James, 62, of Lot 28, George Avenue, Lamaha Springs, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is asked to contact S.O.C.U on 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.
According to reports, the allegations against the entity’s former Head, is that he forged the signature of his successor, Superintendent, Althea Padmore, so that he could obtain almost $1.8M. The aforementioned was reported after members from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Audit Department assessed S.O.C.U’s financial affairs in 2019, and this revealed damning levels of corruption from top to bottom of the agency.
