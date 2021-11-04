Latest update November 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 claims lives of two more persons

Nov 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the deaths of two more persons from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 928. According to the Health Ministry, the fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 83-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) and an unvaccinated 80-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 81 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35,800. The dashboard also reveals that there are 18 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,455 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,342 persons who tested positive have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

EBCA President co-opted as DCB Member

EBCA President co-opted as DCB Member

Nov 04, 2021

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its second Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) for the 2021-2023term on Saturday last at the LBI Cricket Facility, East Coast Demerara. At this meeting, recently...
Read More
GBA’s Poole meets AIBA’s Kremlev in Belgrade

GBA’s Poole meets AIBA’s Kremlev in Belgrade

Nov 04, 2021

WCCS and Promotions, Triple A Construction support Berbice Family

WCCS and Promotions, Triple A Construction...

Nov 04, 2021

GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Super-16 Launched

GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Super-16 Launched

Nov 04, 2021

Berbice win via WO from Linden; West Demerara and Rupununi draw

Berbice win via WO from Linden; West Demerara and...

Nov 04, 2021

Guyana off to the Dominican Republic for the 2022 CMU20 Qualifiers

Guyana off to the Dominican Republic for the 2022...

Nov 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Happy Diwali!

    Kaieteur News – Tonight, the country is going to be transformed into a virtual ‘war zone’. Fire crackers are going... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]