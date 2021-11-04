COVID-19 claims lives of two more persons

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the deaths of two more persons from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 928. According to the Health Ministry, the fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 83-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) and an unvaccinated 80-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 81 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35,800. The dashboard also reveals that there are 18 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,455 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,342 persons who tested positive have recovered.