Teen bandit shot dead, accomplices on the run

– after brazen attack on policeman’s wife at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old bandit was shot dead on Wednesday after he along with two accomplices robbed a couple of their gold jewellery at the Stabroek Market Area, Georgetown.

Police identified him as, Sydel Bourne of Agricola, East bank Demerara (EBD). According to police he was shot dead around 14:20Hrs in the Stabroek Market Square.

Information reaching Kaieteur News the couple was doing their Diwali shopping in the congested area along Water Street when three bandits pounced on them. As they assaulted and tried to relieve the victims of their jewellery, gunshots rang out. One of the bandits was reportedly shot dead while others ran away. Police responded subsequently to conduct their investigations and found out that it was the husband who had fired the shot that killed Bourne.

He is a policeman who was at time armed with his service pistol and had accompanied his wife to the market that afternoon. He told the cops that he decided to shoot at the bandits after hearing one of Bourne’s accomplices telling him to stab his wife as she was resisting them.

The policeman recounted to investigators that Bourne and his accomplices had attacked them with a knife and grabbed his wife’s gold chain from around her neck.

Kaieteur News in recent times has reported on numerous cases of bandits preying on citizens traversing the Stabroek Market area. Apart from the numerous reports that were received from victims by this media house, one of its employees had also fallen prey to a marauding gang operating in the area.