Suspect in Parika murder kills self

Kaieteur News – One of the four suspects in connection with the murder of Trevor Allen, who was killed on Sunday last at Parika, died Wednesday morning at the Skeldon Public Hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

Allen on October 21, around 20:30hrs at a shop in Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo, was chopped and stabbed several times by the four men after a heated argument had ensued between him and one of them.

According to the police, 28-year-old Davin Persaud called ‘Chrissy’ of Parika Façade one of the suspects, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance while in the company of a relative at No. 74 Village Corentyne, Berbice. He was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was admitted in a critical state under police guard. The police further stated that around 01:15hrs Wednesday he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Persaud’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was reliably informed that two other suspects in connection with Allen’s murder are in custody. The suspects, a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old both of Parika Façade were apprehended on Monday. This publication understands that the two admitted to inflicting injuries as well as receiving injuries during the brawl with the deceased and others.

Kaieteur News had reported that Allen was consuming alcohol with his brothers at the shop, when a heated argument ensued between him and one of the four suspects. The suspect reportedly held onto Allen and cuffed him to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them.

It was during that fight between the two that the three other suspects turned up with a cutlass and knives and launched their attack on Allen. One of Allen’s brothers, Harvey Allen had attempted to rescue him but he too was assaulted by the men.

According to initial reports, after he was chopped to his back, Harvey sought refuge in a nearby canal where he watched the men further assaulted his brother. An alarm was raised for residents who then summoned the police. The suspects had already fled the scene by the time the ranks arrived.

On arrival at the scene, the police stated that Allen was lying motionless with five stab wounds about the region of his abdomen and a chop wound to his forehead. He was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Allen’s remain was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for a post mortem examination to be conducted. Investigation into Allen’s death continues while a search for the fourth suspect is underway.