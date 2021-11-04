President Ali: The flame of love will guide us towards shared prosperity

Kaieteur News – I extend joyous greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Diwali – the Festival of Lights.

The bright and colourful lights of Diwali remind us of the welcome return of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya. The festival also recalls the blessings of fortune bestowed by Lakshmi.

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour. It is a happy and momentous time for Hindus who observe this festival through worship, the sharing of sweets, outward expressions of kindness and the cleaning, decorating and the illumination of their homes.

The simple ‘diya’, so conspicuous in the observance of this sacred festival, is a powerful symbol. It reminds us of the divine spark that exists within all of us and which, when properly directed, can lead us towards enlightenment and prosperity.

Guyana is on an irreversible path towards a future of shared prosperity. All Guyanese will benefit from our country’s development. Prosperity, however, is not the mere accumulation of wealth but is allied to a generous and caring spirit. As is noted in the sacred text, “One may amass wealth with hundreds of hands, but one should also distribute it with thousands of hands.”

May the sacred festival of Diwali ignite in all of us the flame of love and concern for others, and may it bless us with the spirit of generosity! May the festival’s warm glow help to promote stronger bonds of love, care and togetherness within our society and act as a springboard towards a future characterized by a common well-being!

Happy Diwali!

PNCR: Let’s commit to ensuring unity in diversity

On this Happy and Joyous occasion of Deepavali, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) wishes to extend special greetings to the members of our Hindu community, especially the religious leaders, and to all Guyanese.

This year’s observances are occurring at a very important moment in the history of the nation when there is a clear need for peace, understanding, stability and social cohesion. These values are common to all the religions in Guyana and assume particular significance in respect of the Deepavali celebrations. The idea of the triumph of light over darkness, symbolically and otherwise, carries a powerful message for the Guyanese nation.

Diwali is a joyous celebration of inner light over spiritual darkness; knowledge over ignorance and right over wrong. It is a festive restatement of the Hindu belief that good ultimately triumphs over evil.

The PNCR has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious diversity and believes that our diversity has worked and will continue to work to the country’s advantage. Guyana is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country. Our diversity is an asset not a liability. Our Party is proud to belong to a society of many faiths.

As we celebrate Diwali, the PNCR remains committed to ensuring unity in diversity so that our beloved country can experience real development and progress.

The PNCR, therefore, joins with the Hindu community and the rest of the nation in celebrating this important event.

‘Generously illuminate the lives of others’— Oil and Gas chambers

Deepavali- a national holiday, observed annually on Amawasya (New Moon) in the lunar, Hindu month of Kartik. The word Deepavali means cluster of lights. Deepavali threatens darkness in all its names and forms and influences the emergence of an illuminated society in which there exists understanding, mutual respect, love and harmony. Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil; of life over death; and of light over darkness. May the modesty of the simple diya that is lit at this time remind us all that we can contribute to making our country and our world a much brighter place, by generously illuminating the lives of others through doing good, and through being good.

Diwali is not just limited to our home or colonies or educational institutions but has extended roots towards business areas as well, and as we celebrate the festival of lights, the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber -GOGEC wishes all Guyanese a sparkling Diwali. May you enjoy this festive season with your loved ones and engage in celebrations and may you be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

ERC: Diwali provides inspiration, guidance to all

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends Diwali greetings to the Hindu community and all Guyanese at home and abroad, reminding of the festival’s pertinent message – the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The time-honoured lessons of Diwali provide inspiration and guidance for us to cherish the inevitable positives that would bloom after overcoming the negatives. The Commission supports the goal that positive actions will eventually remove the destructive veil of division and disharmony to achieve national harmony.

For Hindus, Diwali symbolises the lighted path prepared to herald the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile and defeating King Ravana’s tyranny thousands of years ago. Although the traditional, artistic and well-lit Diwali motorcades traversing the roadways are now suspended, the true spirit and illuminating message of Diwali would be nevertheless sustained by the thousands of flickering Diyas country-wide. The significance of this national observance is replete with messages of victory and the emergence from darkness and despair. The Commission, therefore, urges Guyanese to endeavour and commit to building upon the enduring festival of lights to sustain peace and brotherhood.

The ERC remains positive for the advancement of the multi-religious Guyanese nation and its peoples but cautions everyone to exercise utmost care to stay safe in the midst of the pandemic. Shubh Diwali to all from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

GAWU: Let the diyas of the mind illuminate wisdom in all communities

Diwali, the festival of lights, is yet another manifestation of the rich culture of Guyana. Diwali chracterised by lit diyas beautifully adorning homes and temples reminds us of the powerful message of the occasion. The festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Now a nationally-embraced public holiday, Diwali captures the attention — even participation — of thousands of Guyanese citizens, including non-Hindus. The festival threatens darkness in all its forms, and influences the emergence of an illuminated society in which there exists understanding, tolerance, love and cordiality. Festivals like Deepavali serve to rekindle hopes and expectations, and influence society in a positive direction.

This year’s Diwali’s carries even more significance as our country and indeed the world is caught in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we recognise the massive toll the pandemic has extracted, we are imbued by the message of Diwali. We are reminded that even the darkest nights have an end and mankind will once again succeed in this latest travail.

Absent from this year’s Diwali will be the colourful and spectacular motorcade floats which attract thousands of Guyanese from all walks of life. While many Guyanese will certainly miss the event, we urge appropriate and safe celebrations and for our people to abide with the COVID-19 protocols. Our brief message, therefore, is for the celebrants and leaders alike let the diyas of the mind illuminate wisdom in all communities, in places of work and worship, in Government and Parliament, to lighten the poor man’s burdens through righteous policies and programmes. This is the least, but the most sought-after that the Union can hope for.

PPP: We are confident that the light of the Diyas will continue to shine through

Diwali is universally recognised as the festival of light; the triumph of knowledge over

ignorance and the substitution of all that is negative with that which is positive.

As we celebrate this most auspicious occasion on the Hindu calendar, we call on all

Guyanese, in particular our Hindu brothers and sisters, to reflect upon the significance of

this great festival and to inculcate its message into our daily lives. This message is

extremely relevant today in face of the many challenges that impacts humanity across the

world. It reassures hope thereby strengthening our resolve to mitigate adversities.

Occasions like Diwali continue to present the opportunity for all of our people to display

to the world, as one nation, the beauty and uniqueness of our cultural, ethnic and religious

diversity and tolerance. Let us all remain open to be inspired by its pertinent messages

and to work for the best interest of our country and fellowmen and women, building

stronger bonds of togetherness.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the customary observances and

celebrations of national events. The much anticipated and countrywide motorcades that

have become synonymous with Diwali and served to bring our people together,

regrettably, will once again be curtailed. Despite the challenges of that reality, we are confident that the light of the Diyas will continue to shine through into our hearts comforting and guiding us during this period.

The PPP wishes to extend warm Diwali greetings to every Guyanese, especially our

Hindu brothers and sisters.

Shubh Deepavali to All!

IAC: Respect the sanctity of Diwali, engage in appropriate activities.

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) extends Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, especially persons who are adherents of Sanatan Dharma on the occasion of the now globally-recognized festival of Deepavali or Diwali, which is derived from the Sanskrit language and means “a row of lights.” Diwali falls on the new moon night of the month of Kartika and is celebrated over a period of five days in India. Diwali is associated with several mythological stories, one of them dealing with the belief of Hindus that, on the day of Diwali, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, King of Lanka, and that the people of Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting thousands of diyas. The IAC recognizes that in Guyana the Goddess Lakshmi Maataa or Maha Lakshmi is venerated on the day of Diwali, her devotees ardently believing that their veneration of her will result in wealth and prosperity being bestowed upon them in the future. The bright lights of Diwali are believed, by adherence of Sanatan Dharma, to guide and welcome Lakshmi Maataa into their homes where she can bestow her blessings on them and their families, and also to guide and welcome Lord Rama back to Ayodhya. The bright lights of Diwali are also considered to signify the illuminatory power of knowledge which destroys the darkness of ignorance and also to represent the triumph of good over evil. The IAC also recognizes the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 35,000 citizens, killing over 900 persons, and calls upon all Guyanese to maintain safety protocols during the Festival of Diwali. The IAC has observed that, over the years, lack of care in the lighting and handling of diyas has led to the destruction of homes by fire and the organization urges all persons involved in this activity to be extremely careful in order to prevent such tragedies that mar the enjoyment of the Festival of Diwali. The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to respect the sanctity of Diwali and engage in appropriate and fitting observances and activities. Shubh Diwali.