Sharp rise in fatal accidents involving bikers

– Traffic chief says motorcyclists considered the most defenseless road users

Kaieteur News – Amid a sharp rise in fatal accidents involving motor cyclists, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram said, that this category of road users is considered to be the

most vulnerable on the roadways.Ashram explained that “motorcyclists continue to breach the basic guidelines and laws governing the use of the roadways, and investigations into the numerous motorcycle accidents revealed that motorcyclists are failing to wear helmets, towing pillion riders without helmets, failing to stop at traffic lights and intersections and riding dangerously in and out of traffic, among other issues.”

On Sunday two motorcyclists: 23-year-old Kevin Peters and 44-year-old Petal Payne died during two separate road accidents. This publication understands that Peters who is a well-known young man of Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was proceeding at a fast rate along the southern drive lane on Drill Old Road, Mahaicony, ECD when he lost control of his motorcycle while trying to negotiate a right turn. As a result he ended up in a nearby trench on the western side of the road.

Both Peters and the pillion rider, Kevin Ashley, received multiple injuries about their bodies and were assisted by citizens around the area and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Upon arriving there, they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were both admitted as patients. Peters however died while receiving treatment and, Ashley was kept for further observations.

Also on Sunday, Payne of Lot 75 East Canefield, East Canje Berbice was involved in a similar accident while she was riding along the Mahaicony public road. According to police, Payne, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Airy Hall Public Road, Mahaicony East Coast Demerara on her motorcycle when she attempted to take a sharp right turn in the road and lost control of her bike. As a result she fell to the roadway causing serious injuries to her head and about her body. She was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was examined and treated by a doctor. She was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later Sunday evening, while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, in a press release police said that over the weekend, scores of motorcycles were impounded for various breaches by the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force, under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. According to the Traffic Chief, more than 75 motorcycles were impounded due to various road exercises in the past two days, just within Police Regional Divisions 4 ‘A’ (Georgetown), and 4 ‘C’ (East Coast Demerara).

Senior Superintendent Ashram noted that the death toll involving motorcyclists over the last two months continues to climb and the current traffic operations on the roadways are to ensure public safety. Reiterating the need for stricter enforcement of the traffic laws, Snr. Superintendent Ashram said his ranks will be out on the roads to ensure that traffic laws are adhered to and our roads are safe to traverse.

Road Safety Month 2021 has just started and the GPF’s Traffic Department has implemented a plan of action aimed at reducing road fatalities in Guyana. Road Safety month was officially launched on Sunday October 31, 2021, under the theme “Arrive Alive – Stop Speeding, Don’t Drink and Drive.” The Traffic Chief said the Traffic Department has embarked on a daily exercise against motorcyclists because he believes that there is an urgent need for re-educating and the re-training of motorists found culpable of these breaches.

As it relates to fatal accidents, there has been a significant decrease for the year 2021 when compared to the corresponding period (end of October) last year. One hundred and six (106) cases were recorded for the year 2020 in comparison to seventy-four (74) for the corresponding period in 2021. That is a 30% decrease.

On the other hand, there has been an increase in serious accidents, minor accidents and damage accidents. There was a 25% increase in serious accidents, with 248 recorded cases for 2020 in contrast to 309 cases for the year 2021 (corresponding period – end of October). Minor accidents increased by 53%, with a total of 444 compared to last year’s recorded cases of 291. Damage accidents saw an increase of 30%, while deaths decreased by 31%.

The Traffic Chief noted that our roads are essential to our everyday lives and therefore, we need to observe the five ‘Cs’ (care, caution, consideration, common-sense and courtesy) and comply with the traffic laws, so as to minimise accidents and reduce deaths and injuries on the roadways.