Govt to increase complement of judges – AG

-AG says

Kaieteur News – The Government is on the move to fill the vacancies that exist within the judiciary, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has said.

He said that plans are in train to reconstitute the Judicial Service Commission and make new appointments to the bench as soon as possible. Nandlall was at the time responding to the comments of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who noted, earlier in the week, that the Courts’ capacity to operate at an optimal level has been hampered by a shortage of judges. “I welcome the explanation of the Chancellor of Judiciary that there is a shortage of judges…The President has already said that as soon as he returns he will address the issue of the Constitutional Commissions that are to be appointed and he says that the Opposition Leader will be engaged in that regard,” the AG said during Tuesday’s segment of his Facebook commentary programme, “Issues in the News.”

Nandlall added too that that notwithstanding, the recent exchange between the judiciary and the executive, the government enjoys “good relations with the judiciary.” According to the AG, the discourse should be viewed as nothing more than part of “a healthy exchange,” between the legislative.

In this regard, Nandlall said “I welcome the recent explanation of Chancellor of the judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards.” He continued that: “The government of Guyana enjoys good relations with the judiciary we are partnering with the judiciary on a number of projects. One such project is the creation and establishment of the virtual courts…”

“That project is functioning well and we are collaborating on a number of other initiatives…we enjoy an independent and respectful relationship,” he added. Notwithstanding this, Nandlall noted that it doesn’t mean that the Executive and the Judiciary cannot offer criticism and commentary on each other. “…If the judiciary is not complying with particular[legal] principle or a particular piece of legislation it is also open for the Executive to comment, once it is done respectfully and without ulterior or immoral motives, then the law permits such exchanges,” Nandlall said alluding to the recent criticisms leveled against the courts.

To this end, the Attorney General noted that “issues such as the failure to write decisions in a timely manner has been a problem for a very, very long time,”

“We have members of the public who are now complaining about it,” he added emphasising that he hopes the public discourse is not viewed as affecting the good relations between the executive and legislature.

Nandlall was among those who previously raised concerns that judges have not been compliant with the laws relating to the time limit for delivering written decisions. Addressing those concerns earlier this week, Justice Cummings-Edwards explained that a shortage of judges and the absence of a website to which decisions can be posted have been part of the issues affecting the bench’s adherence of Time Limit for Judicial Decisions Act, which imposes a six-month limit for written decisions.

