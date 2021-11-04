Govt. to build school for prisoners

Latest update November 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – With the aim of exposing prisoners to further education as well as training programmes, the Government is inviting contractors to bid for the construction of a school at the Lusignan Prison.
According to the ‘Invitation for Bids’ published in Wednesday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting sealed bids for the “Construction of Lusignan Vocational School, Lusignan Prison, Region 4” and the “Relocation of the Female Prison to Lusignan Prison.”
The particulars of the tender notes, that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003. The Ministry stated that bids for these projects are slated for November 16, 2021, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) located at the Ministry of Finance office.
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn said the school is part of a programme titled “A Fresh Start” which will focus on prisoners gaining the necessary skills for their reintegration into society. He disclosed too that the female facility at the New Amsterdam Prison would relocate to the Lusignan facility.
In June of this year, the Ministry had signed a $1.2 billion contract for the reconstruction of the Lusignan Prison that is expected to hold some 1,200 prisoners. The new facility which is already under construction is about 25 percent complete and upon its completion it will address the current overcrowding in prisons. This project is expected to be completed by February next year.
