GBA’s Poole meets AIBA’s Kremlev in Belgrade

Nov 04, 2021 Sports

Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole met with President of The International Boxing Association (AIBA), Umar Kremlev in Belgrade, Serbia yesterday.

GBA’s Terrence Poole greets AIBA’s President, Umar Kremlev.

During the short meeting, Poole, on behalf of GBA President, Steve Ninvalle expressed Guyana’s unflinching support for the Russian.
Poole and the Guyanese duo of Desmond Amsterdam and Keevin Allicock competed at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships being held at Stark arena in Belgrade, Serbia; they both lost their bouts and will be travelling back home of November 8.

 

