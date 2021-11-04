EBCA President co-opted as DCB Member

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its second Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) for the 2021-2023term on Saturday last at the LBI Cricket Facility, East Coast Demerara. At this meeting, recently elected President of East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA), Mr. Puneet Jaigopaul was formally co-opted as a member of the Demerara Cricket Board.

Jaigopaul and his EBCA Executive were elected on October 17, 2021. The 37 year-old was born in Riverstown, Essequibo Coast but presently resides in Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. He is a former Secondary School Teacher and is presently Chairman of Herstelling/Little Diamond NDC as well as President of Herstelling ‘B’ Cricket Club. He also played cricket at the club level in Essequibo.

The GCB wishes Jaigopaul and his committee the best in their endeavours to improve cricket in the East Bank area.