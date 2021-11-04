Dem ole people still dying!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Americans does use statistics fuh plan. And dem know dat given de slowdown in dem vaccination rate, dem would ah had vaccines leff pun dem hand. So dem decide fuh play nice with dem poor country and donate some ah dem excess supply of vaccines because dem can get some goodwill out it rather dan leffing it fuh expire at home.

Dem bin give Guyana some Pfizer vaccines and we glad fuh it. It help we fuh vaccinate dem adolescents. But de “best by” or expiry date fast approaching fuh dem vaccines and de government look like dem nah wan dem vaccine leff pun dem hand and gat fuh dump dem.

So dem opening de Pfizer vaccine to anyone who want it. But one Minister done put pun she Facebook page dat is only a limited time offer. And we know why. Dem vaccines gat limited time too and gat to be used before dem expire.

Dem boy waiting patiently fuh de WHO fuh approve de Sputnik vaccine. De vaccine prove itself in Guyana and all over de world. Is one ah de best vaccines but nuff people bin tun up dem nose at it because it mek in Russia.

We also had we problems with we second dose. And up to now de Ministry nah tell we when de last set of 30,000 doses gan arrive. But dem quick fuh tell we how dem active cases, hospitalisation and persons in ICU decreasing.

But dem ole people still dying and most ah dem nah bin vaccinated. And dat is why it gat dem boys remembering de Vee Pee bin tell Critic a few months ago how 82 percent ah dem wah over 62 years bin vaccinated. Dem boys wan know which gan get audit first, de vaccination statistics or de cost recovery from Exxon?

Talk half and go and tek yuh vaccine!