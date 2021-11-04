Berbice win via WO from Linden; West Demerara and Rupununi draw

GFF Boys U13 Challenge Trophy continues this weekend

The Berbice Football Association Academy Training Centre team notched full points from their Upper Demerara Football Association counterparts on Sunday last without breaking a sweat when play in the competition continued.

The Berbicians won via the walk over route, the match was scheduled to be played at the Wisburg Secondary School Ground. On Saturday at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, Rupununi squandered a two goal advantage as host, West Demerara Football Association clawed back to earn an equal share of the points; drawing 2-2 after being gifted an own goal.

Rupununi ran away 2-0 leaders by the 33rd minute thanks to a double off the boot of Joseph Eusebio in the 10th and 23rd minute. West Demerara’s Colin Frank-David halved the visitors lead in the 52nd minute when he rocked the nets.

As the Rupununi lads continued to keep the home team at bay, they committed a cardinal sin when their own, Neyo Robinson scored in their own goal in the 60th minute. The score remained unchanged which meant that both teams were awarded a point each.

The other match which was played also on Saturday at the GFF National Training Centre saw host East Bank Football Association ATC team defeating their Bartica FA rivals, 2-1; Levi Sampson finding the back of the nets in the 14th and 53rd minute for East Bank. BArtica’s consolation goal was scored by Ezekiel Baldeo in the 21st minute.

Matches will continue this weekend at various venues around the country. On Saturday, Essequibo/Pomeroon FA is scheduled to clash with West Demerara at a venue and time to be announced with the other match on Saturday bringing together the Rupununi FA which will host their counterparts from Bartica at the Aranaputa Sports Ground from 15:00hrs.

On Sunday at the Melanie Ground from 14:00hrs, East Coast Demerara FA will entertain the National U-17 Girls team while Georgetown FA and Upper Demerara FA will battle at the Leonora Track and Field Facility. Kick off time in this match is yet to be decided.

Group A Points Standings

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points

EBDFA 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4

BarticaFA 2 1 0 1 7 2 +5 3

RupununiFA 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2

WDFA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

ECPFA 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Group B Points Standings

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points

GFA 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3

EDFA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

BerbiceFA 2 1 0 1 0 4 -4 3

UDFA 2 0 0 2 1 0 -1 0

Nat.U17Girls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0