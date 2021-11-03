Son fulfills father’s dying wish of becoming lawyer

Kaieteur News – A man has fulfilled his father’s dying wish to become a lawyer and on Monday, his petition to be admitted to the local bar was accepted by Chief Justice (CJ) Roxane George.

Jevon Cox’s petition was presented to the CJ by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd but it was his acknowledgement speech that gripped the attention of those in attendance of his bar admission. “This is truly a bittersweet moment for me especially as I stand here, hearing my father’s last words on his dying bed. He said ‘I am going to die. This is inevitable but you must carry on.’ Clairmont Cox, dad, I know you are looking down now and I just want you to know that I carried on; I persevered. I didn’t give up and this is for us”, the young lawyer said during his speech.

Jevon Cox is the youngest of four children that his parents were blessed with and growing up as a child, he dreamt of becoming a pilot. However, he decided to change his career path after he witnessed that his father was unable to achieve his own dream of one day becoming a lawyer himself.

“My father had a peculiar passion for law. He attempted the profession twice in a desperate effort to achieve his heart’s desire but was unable to do so due to circumstances best known to me. I recall him crying at nights as his dreams seemed to be unreachable” Cox said.

The young lawyer continued that his passion and liking for the law developed after seeing his “father’s attempts at the legal profession was unrewarded”.

As result, Cox said, he challenged himself to become a lawyer, a profession that his dad had died trying to achieve. His father died in 2017 at age 66. Cox was only 21 at the time and had recalled that during his dad’s last moments, he had promised to carry on from where his father had left off.

About two years later, Cox began his legal education at the Hugh Wooding Law school and with pure determination and hard work passed his classes fulfilling his father’s wish and lifelong desire to become a lawyer.

He received his certificate in Legal Education on September 17, 2021 and yesterday at his bar admission, he reflected that his academic journey has not been a smooth one. Cox said that it was one filled with challenges, unpleasant surprises, and grief.

Nevertheless, he continued to push forward by exercising faith, determination and resilience. The young lawyer recounted that in his trying moments at law school, he would reflect on a poem his late dad had recited for him when he was about to sit his “common entrance exams”.

Filled with emotions, Cox shared that poem with the audience, titled ‘You are the Person’ by Edgar Guest and it goes like this, “You are the person who has to decide, whether you will do it or toss it aside. You are the person who makes up your mind whether you will strive for the good that’s afar or be contented to stay where you are. Take it or leave it there is always something to do, think it all over it’s all up to you.”