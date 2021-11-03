Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine-man gang beat, rob fisherman

Nov 03, 2021 News

The injuries that James suffered as a result of being beaten by the gang

Kaieteur News – A fisherman is fearful for his life after he was reportedly ambushed, lashed in the face, beaten and robbed by a gang of nine men on Monday night.
The injured fisherman has been identified as Michael James, a 32-year-old, of Riverview, Ruimveldt. Recounting the events leading to his injury, James said that he was a bar at Riverview in the area when he saw the group of men approaching. “I, gyaffing with a friend, and they ask mi what I have? and I seh why yuh doh go and ask yuh mudda duh?,” he said. His response incensed one of the bandits who lashed James to his face with a glass bottle. The others joined in, arming themselves with cutlasses, pieces of wood they proceed to beat James. James related that he was chopped about his body and at one time feared that he would have been killed. He said one of the bandits had a gun at the time of the robbery. He has made a report to the police and is hoping that the perpetrators would be caught. James was robbed rob of a gold chain valued at $170,000, a Movado watch which was gifted to him and cost at about $200,000, and a $100,000 in cash.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Britton through to main draw

Britton through to main draw

Nov 03, 2021

Yesterday, local Table Tennis ace Shemar Britton won both his preliminary matches handsomely to advance to the main draw of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Ecuador Open. The...
Read More
GCB congratulates Chanderpaul and Sarwan on Induction to MCC

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul and Sarwan on...

Nov 03, 2021

Trophy Stall bats with Seeraj Bhimsain for Birth Anniversary Softball

Trophy Stall bats with Seeraj Bhimsain for Birth...

Nov 03, 2021

Rose Hall Estate Community Center CC benefit from promising cricketers project

Rose Hall Estate Community Center CC benefit from...

Nov 03, 2021

CPSCL supports cancer victim Fiona Ali

CPSCL supports cancer victim Fiona Ali

Nov 03, 2021

Ali’s ton, Danram 53 propels Mahdia Movements Family to victory

Ali’s ton, Danram 53 propels Mahdia Movements...

Nov 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]