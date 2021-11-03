Nine-man gang beat, rob fisherman

Kaieteur News – A fisherman is fearful for his life after he was reportedly ambushed, lashed in the face, beaten and robbed by a gang of nine men on Monday night.

The injured fisherman has been identified as Michael James, a 32-year-old, of Riverview, Ruimveldt. Recounting the events leading to his injury, James said that he was a bar at Riverview in the area when he saw the group of men approaching. “I, gyaffing with a friend, and they ask mi what I have? and I seh why yuh doh go and ask yuh mudda duh?,” he said. His response incensed one of the bandits who lashed James to his face with a glass bottle. The others joined in, arming themselves with cutlasses, pieces of wood they proceed to beat James. James related that he was chopped about his body and at one time feared that he would have been killed. He said one of the bandits had a gun at the time of the robbery. He has made a report to the police and is hoping that the perpetrators would be caught. James was robbed rob of a gold chain valued at $170,000, a Movado watch which was gifted to him and cost at about $200,000, and a $100,000 in cash.