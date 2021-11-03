Murder accused jailed for escaping from prison

kaieteur News – Kapildeo Gangadin, the double-murder accused who escaped from the Lusignan Prison only to be recaptured two days later was on Tuesday sentenced to three years in jail on a charge of escaping from lawful custody when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

The 24-year-old defendant was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Fabayo Azore. Gangadin pleaded guilty and as a result was sent to jail. He had escaped from the quarantine section of the Lusignan Prison around 04:05 hrs on October 21, mere days after he was remanded for two murders, which he had confessed to committing.

Those two murders are that of 19-year-old Ganesh Persaud, who was killed for his gold chain inside of the Deals on Electronics Store located at Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and Mukesh Mangra, 24, a fisherman who was found dead in January 2020, at a dam in Coldingen also on the ECD.

While on remand, Gangadin decided that he was going to escape from prison and flee to neighbouring Suriname. He reportedly waited until a routine check was done on the morning of October 28, before carrying out his plan. Kaieteur News had reported that he told police that he picked his foot cuffs and then used a piece of wood to scale a fence behind the quarantine housing unit. He then crawled through the prison’s farm and jumped over a gate.

Gangadin had reportedly recalled hiding in some nearby bushes until some passing guards were gone. The man then crept through the backlands and headed to a backdam area where remained until the next day. Gangadin continued his story that after leaving the backdam area, he met a man and had managed to convince him that he was a cattle farmer.

The man gave him a phone call and he arranged for an overseas uncle to send him money. With cash in hand, he reportedly managed to skip pass police roadblock along the East Coast Main Road and made his way to the Stabroek Bus Park in a minibus. There he began the next phase of his plan by purchasing a cellphone, new clothes and had even shaved his beard and took a haircut before boarding another minibus to Parika. Gangadin’s attempt to disguise was not good enough and someone had recognised him. Police were notified and Gangadin was intercepted at Onderneeming on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).